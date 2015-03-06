Информация о правообладателе: 2015 fsp analog
Трек · 2015
Song
#
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
The Ultimate the Collection2025 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
The Enja Heritage Collection: The Owner Of The River Bank2023 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Looking Ahead! / Hard Driving Jazz (Stereo Drive) / Love For Sale2023 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
The World of Cecil Taylor2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Movie Songs2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
The Complete Nat Hentoff Sessions2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Those Draftin' Blues2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Arrows in the Gale2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Fresh Fruit2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
The Complete, Legendary, Live Return Concert at the Town Hall N.Y.C. November 4, 19732022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Under The Christmas Tree2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Spring of Two Blue-J's (Live)2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
The Art of the Piano, Vol. 102021 · Альбом · Thelonious Monk
Trance2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Jazz Advance2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Little Lees (Louise) (EP)2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Call2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Stereo Drive2020 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor
Slow Motion2020 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor