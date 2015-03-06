The Ultimate the Collection

2025 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

The Enja Heritage Collection: The Owner Of The River Bank

2023 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Looking Ahead! / Hard Driving Jazz (Stereo Drive) / Love For Sale

2023 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

The World of Cecil Taylor

2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Movie Songs

2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

The Complete Nat Hentoff Sessions

2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Those Draftin' Blues

2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Arrows in the Gale

2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Fresh Fruit

2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

The Complete, Legendary, Live Return Concert at the Town Hall N.Y.C. November 4, 1973

2022 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Under The Christmas Tree

2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Spring of Two Blue-J's (Live)

2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

The Art of the Piano, Vol. 10

2021 · Альбом · Thelonious Monk

Trance

2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Jazz Advance

2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Little Lees (Louise) (EP)

2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Call

2021 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Stereo Drive

2020 · Альбом · Cecil Taylor

Slow Motion