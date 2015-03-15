О нас

Trixie Smith

Trixie Smith

Трек  ·  2015

He May Be Your Man, but He Comes to See Me Sometimes (Remastered)

Trixie Smith

Исполнитель

Trixie Smith

Трек He May Be Your Man, but He Comes to See Me Sometimes (Remastered)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек He May Be Your Man, but He Comes to See Me Sometimes (Remastered)

He May Be Your Man, but He Comes to See Me Sometimes (Remastered)

Trixie Smith

Unforgettable Sentimental Songs

2:44

Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Trixie's Vaudeville
Trixie's Vaudeville2022 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Time Blues
Time Blues2022 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз In the effervescence of Harlem Renaissance - 1920s-1930s : Classical Blues, Jazz & Vaudeville Female Singers Collection - 20 Vol
In the effervescence of Harlem Renaissance - 1920s-1930s : Classical Blues, Jazz & Vaudeville Female Singers Collection - 20 Vol2022 · Сингл · Trixie Smith
Релиз 2 AM Blues
2 AM Blues2019 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз The Best Of Christmas Holidays
The Best Of Christmas Holidays2016 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Listen My Shuffle (Remastered)
Listen My Shuffle (Remastered)2016 · Сингл · Trixie Smith
Релиз Me Myself and My Songs
Me Myself and My Songs2016 · Сингл · Trixie Smith
Релиз Wonderful Soundtrack
Wonderful Soundtrack2016 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Looking for the Gold Masterpieces (Remastered)
Looking for the Gold Masterpieces (Remastered)2016 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз My Happy Heaven (Remastered)
My Happy Heaven (Remastered)2016 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Last Tower's Bell
Last Tower's Bell2016 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Anytime in My Mind
Anytime in My Mind2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Can Anyone See The Light
Can Anyone See The Light2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Music In My Hands
Music In My Hands2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Memories Suite
Memories Suite2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз The Groovin' Atmosphere
The Groovin' Atmosphere2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Sensational Hits from Past
Sensational Hits from Past2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз I Found My Love Outside
I Found My Love Outside2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз Singing' to the Moonlight
Singing' to the Moonlight2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith
Релиз All Night in Music
All Night in Music2015 · Альбом · Trixie Smith

