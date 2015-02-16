О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Текст песни

Somewhere beyond the sea

Somewhere waitin' for me

My lover stands on golden sands

And watches the ships that go sailin'

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Restoration Records
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Bobby Darin - Dream Lover
Bobby Darin - Dream Lover2025 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз This Is Darin
This Is Darin2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз That's All
That's All2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз Things and Other Things
Things and Other Things2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз Bobby Darin
Bobby Darin2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 22024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 1
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 12024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Bobby Darin
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Bobby Darin2023 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Bobby Darin
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Bobby Darin2023 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз Music around the World by Bobby Darin
Music around the World by Bobby Darin2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Релиз Music around the World by Bobby Darin
Music around the World by Bobby Darin2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Релиз JazzOmatic
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Релиз Dream Lover
Dream Lover2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Релиз Splish Splash
Splish Splash2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Релиз Summer of Love with Bobby Darin, Vol. 2
Summer of Love with Bobby Darin, Vol. 22022 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз Summer of Love with Bobby Darin, Vol. 1
Summer of Love with Bobby Darin, Vol. 12022 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Релиз Summer of Love with Bobby Darin & Johnny Mercer
Summer of Love with Bobby Darin & Johnny Mercer2022 · Сингл · Johnny Mercer
Релиз Lost Love
Lost Love2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret
Релиз Giants Of Jazz
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Релиз Beyond the Sea
Beyond the Sea2022 · Альбом · Bobby Darin

Похожие артисты

Bobby Darin
Артист

Bobby Darin

Ray Charles
Артист

Ray Charles

Ella Fitzgerald
Артист

Ella Fitzgerald

Tony Bennett
Артист

Tony Bennett

Peggy Lee
Артист

Peggy Lee

Julie London
Артист

Julie London

Sarah Vaughan
Артист

Sarah Vaughan

Doris Day
Артист

Doris Day

Bing Crosby
Артист

Bing Crosby

Count Basie
Артист

Count Basie

Paul Anka
Артист

Paul Anka

Sammy Davis Jr.
Артист

Sammy Davis Jr.

Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra
Артист

Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra