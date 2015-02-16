Трек · 2015
Beyond the Sea (Remastered)
Информация о правообладателе: Restoration Records
Текст песни
Somewhere beyond the sea
Somewhere waitin' for me
My lover stands on golden sands
And watches the ships that go sailin'
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие альбомы артиста
Bobby Darin - Dream Lover2025 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
This Is Darin2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
That's All2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Things and Other Things2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Bobby Darin2024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 22024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 12024 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Bobby Darin2023 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Bobby Darin2023 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Music around the World by Bobby Darin2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Music around the World by Bobby Darin2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Dream Lover2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Splish Splash2023 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Summer of Love with Bobby Darin, Vol. 22022 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Summer of Love with Bobby Darin, Vol. 12022 · Альбом · Bobby Darin
Summer of Love with Bobby Darin & Johnny Mercer2022 · Сингл · Johnny Mercer
Lost Love2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · Bobby Darin
Beyond the Sea2022 · Альбом · Bobby Darin