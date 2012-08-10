О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

David Scott

David Scott

feat.

Amanda Love

Трек  ·  2012

Softly Name (Chillhouse Vocal Mix)

David Scott

Исполнитель

David Scott

Трек Softly Name (Chillhouse Vocal Mix)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Softly Name (Chillhouse Vocal Mix)

Softly Name (Chillhouse Vocal Mix)

David Scott

,

Amanda Love

Chillhouse Vibes (Selected Deep House Music)

3:41

Информация о правообладателе: FMC Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Bumpy Nights
Bumpy Nights2024 · Альбом · David Scott
Релиз Able Mable
Able Mable2020 · Сингл · David Scott
Релиз Magic in the Air
Magic in the Air2020 · Сингл · David Scott
Релиз Just Be Yourself (Remix)
Just Be Yourself (Remix)2020 · Сингл · Pascal Alavoine
Релиз The Spacialist
The Spacialist2020 · Сингл · David Scott
Релиз Brecey Girls
Brecey Girls2020 · Сингл · David Scott
Релиз I Don't Care
I Don't Care2020 · Сингл · David Scott
Релиз I Can't Get You
I Can't Get You2019 · Сингл · David Scott
Релиз Scotties Allsorts
Scotties Allsorts2019 · Альбом · David Scott
Релиз Eternity Island
Eternity Island2019 · Сингл · David Scott
Релиз Soloko
Soloko2018 · Сингл · Bongeziwe Mabandla
Релиз I Got the Hots
I Got the Hots2017 · Сингл · Robin Bibi
Релиз Putain D'anglais
Putain D'anglais2017 · Альбом · David Scott

Похожие артисты

David Scott
Артист

David Scott

Владимир Пресняков
Артист

Владимир Пресняков

София Ротару
Артист

София Ротару

Chris Norman
Артист

Chris Norman

Лили Иванова
Артист

Лили Иванова

Abbie Brown
Артист

Abbie Brown

Юлия Денисова
Артист

Юлия Денисова

Mica Paris
Артист

Mica Paris

Вера Алоэ
Артист

Вера Алоэ

Marietta
Артист

Marietta

Down4Pop
Артист

Down4Pop

Igor Kisil (Игорь Кисиль)
Артист

Igor Kisil (Игорь Кисиль)

Валерий Ярушин
Артист

Валерий Ярушин