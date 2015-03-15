Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World
Трек · 2015
Monticello (Remastered)
#
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
Basically Duke2024 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Remastered Hits2022 · Альбом · Jimmy Cleveland
Bix, Duke, Fats and More2021 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
The Manhattan Jazz Septette2021 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Complete Big Band Studio Recordings2021 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
All That Jazz, Vol. 141: The Man at the Bass in Studio and on Stage (Live)2021 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
3 for Duke2020 · Альбом · Teddy Charles
Empty Bed Blues2020 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Oscar Pettiford (Baden-Baden 1959, Karlsruhe 1958)2020 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Oscar Pettiford2019 · Сингл · Oscar Pettiford
Oscar Pettiford and His Jazz All Stars2019 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
The Ellington2019 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Day After Day2018 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Oscar Pettiford: Lost Tapes - Germany 1958/19592017 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
The Legend2017 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
All the Greatest Songs2017 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Hit That Jive2017 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
The Best Of Christmas Holidays2016 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Thelonious Monk Trio Plays Duke Ellington + The Unique Thelonious Monk2016 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford
Oscar Pettiford Sextet (Jazz Connoisseur)2016 · Альбом · Oscar Pettiford