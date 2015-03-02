Информация о правообладателе: 2015 fsp analog
Трек · 2015
Honeysuckle Rose, Pt. 2
#
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
A Passion for Jazz Vol. 572025 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Mrs Swing2024 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Musical Moments to Remember: I'm Nobody's Baby2022 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
It All Begins and Ends with You2020 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
The Late 1930's2020 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Jazz Infusion - Mildred Bailey2020 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Silent Night2020 · Альбом · Benny Goodman
Jingle Bells Mambo2020 · Альбом · John Coltrane
This Is Madness2020 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Swing Time: Dicky Wells - Mildred Bailey - Timme Rosenkrantz2020 · Альбом · Dicky Wells
The Lonsome Road2020 · Альбом · Red Norvo and His Orchestra
You leave me Breathless2020 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
A Little White Gardenia2020 · Альбом · Grace Fields
Doggone I've Done It2020 · Альбом · Arthur Tracy
I Want You, I Need You2020 · Альбом · Arthur Tracy
The Queen of Swing (Remastered)2019 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Boy in Harlem2019 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Heaven in my Heart2019 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Ladies in Jazz - Mildred Bailey, Vol. 42019 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey
Ladies in Jazz - Mildred Bailey, Vol. 12019 · Альбом · Mildred Bailey