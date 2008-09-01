Charleston

Around the World in 80 Tunes

2024 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Memories, Memories... The Golden Age of British Variety Music 20 Vol. - 1950-1962 Vol. 19 : Winifred Atwell "The Queen of Honky Tonk Piano"

2023 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Jazzin' Famous Songs

2023 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Ragtime Lady

2022 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Winifred Atwell

2022 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Two of a Kind: Winifred Atwell & Boogie Woogie Trio

2022 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Grieg: Piano Concerto OP.16

2022 · Сингл · Winifred Atwell

Rock and Skiffle - Rock n' Roll

2022 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Near You

2021 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

There Is a Tavern in the Town

2021 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Bewitched

2021 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Una

2021 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Grieg: Piano Concerto

2021 · Альбом · London Philharmonic Orchestra

The Queen of Piano (Remastered)

2020 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Winifred Atwell - Gold Collection

2020 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Winifred Selection

2020 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

All The Best

2020 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Les idoles du piano : Winifred Atwell, Vol. 1

2019 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Flirtation Waltz

2019 · Альбом · Winifred Atwell

Rhapsody In Blue