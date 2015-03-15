Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World
Трек · 2015
Black Orpheus (Take 4) (Remastered)
#
Название
Альбом
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие альбомы артиста
Jazz Legends2024 · Сингл · Wayne Shorter
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · Wayne Shorter
Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons - At Birdland2023 · Сингл · Lee Morgan
Wayne Shorter plays Wayne Shorter2023 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · Joe Zawinul
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival2022 · Альбом · Terri Lyne Carrington
Midnight In Carlotta's Hair (Live)2022 · Сингл · Terri Lyne Carrington
Drummer's Song (Live)2022 · Сингл · Terri Lyne Carrington
Colorful Mix2022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Arrows in the Gale2022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Fresh Fruit2022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Milestones of Jazz Legends. Herbie Hancock and Friends, Vol.82022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Introducing Wayne Shorter Quintet with Wynton Kelly & Lee Morgan2021 · Альбом · Lee Morgan
Wayne Shorter - Vintage Charm2021 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Wayne Shorter - Vintage Sounds2021 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Under The Christmas Tree2021 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Advent2021 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Last Night2021 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Christmas In The Old Home2021 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Tandem2021 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter