The Spaniels

The Spaniels

Трек  ·  2005

Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight

The Spaniels

Исполнитель

The Spaniels

Трек Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight

Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight

The Spaniels

Oldies Vol. 4

2:41

Информация о правообладателе: Documents

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз The Spaniels
The Spaniels2023 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз Little Joe
Little Joe2023 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз Baby Sweets
Baby Sweets2023 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз Stranger in Love
Stranger in Love2022 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз Lucinda (Great Songs of the Spaniels)
Lucinda (Great Songs of the Spaniels)2022 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз I Lost You / Crazee Babee
I Lost You / Crazee Babee2021 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight
Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight2020 · Альбом · Chords
Релиз Everyone's Laughing
Everyone's Laughing2020 · Альбом · The Moonglows
Релиз I'm Not a Juvenile Delinquent
I'm Not a Juvenile Delinquent2020 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз For Your Precious Love
For Your Precious Love2020 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз Singing the Blues
Singing the Blues2020 · Альбом · Sam Cooke
Релиз Little Sixteen
Little Sixteen2020 · Альбом · David Seville and His Orchestra
Релиз Godnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight
Godnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight2020 · Альбом · Fats Domino
Релиз American Graffiti
American Graffiti2020 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 3
The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 32019 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз 50 Best
50 Best2018 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз I Need Your Kisses
I Need Your Kisses2018 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз White Cross Collection
White Cross Collection2017 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз I Lost You
I Lost You2016 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Релиз You Painted Pictures
You Painted Pictures2016 · Альбом · The Spaniels

