June Christy

June Christy

Трек  ·  2012

It's Been a Long Time

June Christy

Исполнитель

June Christy

Трек It's Been a Long Time

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек It's Been a Long Time

It's Been a Long Time

June Christy

In a Sentimental Mood Vol. 1

2:44

Информация о правообладателе: 24 Blue Music

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз A Passion for Jazz Vol. 49
A Passion for Jazz Vol. 492025 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз September Song
September Song2025 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Jazz Legends
Jazz Legends2024 · Сингл · June Christy
Релиз Ballads For Night People
Ballads For Night People2024 · Альбом · Orchestra Bob Cooper
Релиз Something Cool
Something Cool2024 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Gone For The Day
Gone For The Day2024 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Misty Miss Christy
Misty Miss Christy2024 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with June Christy
There's No Business Like Show Business with June Christy2024 · Сингл · June Christy
Релиз Swing When You Sing (The Big Band Special)
Swing When You Sing (The Big Band Special)2024 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from June Christy
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from June Christy2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Stan Kenton & June Christy
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Stan Kenton & June Christy2023 · Сингл · June Christy
Релиз This Time of Year
This Time of Year2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз This Time of Year
This Time of Year2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de June Christy
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de June Christy2023 · Сингл · June Christy
Релиз JazzOmatic
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · June Christy
Релиз Somewhere There's Music
Somewhere There's Music2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Ride On
Ride On2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Masterpieces
Masterpieces2023 · Альбом · Bunny Berigan And His Boys
Релиз Day Dream (Jazz Idols)
Day Dream (Jazz Idols)2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Summer of Love with June Christy
Summer of Love with June Christy2022 · Альбом · June Christy

Похожие артисты

June Christy
Артист

June Christy

Stan Kenton and His Orchestra
Артист

Stan Kenton and His Orchestra

Rasmus Kihlberg
Артист

Rasmus Kihlberg

Al Smith
Артист

Al Smith

Carol Gibbons
Артист

Carol Gibbons

Cab Calloway
Артист

Cab Calloway

Brother Jack McDuff
Артист

Brother Jack McDuff

Nelson Riddle Orchestra
Артист

Nelson Riddle Orchestra

Pat Friday
Артист

Pat Friday

Monty Alexander Trio
Артист

Monty Alexander Trio

Christian Escoudé
Артист

Christian Escoudé

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Артист

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra

Chiara Civello
Артист

Chiara Civello