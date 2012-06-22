It's Been a Long Time

A Passion for Jazz Vol. 49

2025 · Альбом · June Christy

September Song

2025 · Альбом · June Christy

Jazz Legends

2024 · Сингл · June Christy

Ballads For Night People

2024 · Альбом · Orchestra Bob Cooper

Something Cool

2024 · Альбом · June Christy

Gone For The Day

2024 · Альбом · June Christy

Misty Miss Christy

2024 · Альбом · June Christy

There's No Business Like Show Business with June Christy

2024 · Сингл · June Christy

Swing When You Sing (The Big Band Special)

2024 · Альбом · June Christy

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from June Christy

2023 · Альбом · June Christy

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Stan Kenton & June Christy

2023 · Сингл · June Christy

This Time of Year

2023 · Альбом · June Christy

This Time of Year

2023 · Альбом · June Christy

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de June Christy

2023 · Сингл · June Christy

JazzOmatic

2023 · Сингл · June Christy

Somewhere There's Music

2023 · Альбом · June Christy

Ride On

2023 · Альбом · June Christy

Masterpieces

2023 · Альбом · Bunny Berigan And His Boys

Day Dream (Jazz Idols)

2023 · Альбом · June Christy

Summer of Love with June Christy