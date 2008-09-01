Информация о правообладателе: Golden Decade
Трек · 2008
Goodnite, Sweetheart Goodnite
Другие альбомы артиста
The Spaniels2023 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Little Joe2023 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Baby Sweets2023 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Stranger in Love2022 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Lucinda (Great Songs of the Spaniels)2022 · Альбом · The Spaniels
I Lost You / Crazee Babee2021 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight2020 · Альбом · Chords
Everyone's Laughing2020 · Альбом · The Moonglows
I'm Not a Juvenile Delinquent2020 · Альбом · The Spaniels
For Your Precious Love2020 · Альбом · The Spaniels
Singing the Blues2020 · Альбом · Sam Cooke
Little Sixteen2020 · Альбом · David Seville and His Orchestra
Godnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight2020 · Альбом · Fats Domino
American Graffiti2020 · Альбом · The Clovers
The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 32019 · Альбом · The Spaniels
50 Best2018 · Альбом · The Spaniels
I Need Your Kisses2018 · Альбом · The Spaniels
White Cross Collection2017 · Альбом · The Spaniels
I Lost You2016 · Альбом · The Spaniels
You Painted Pictures2016 · Альбом · The Spaniels