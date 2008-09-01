О нас

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Live In Holland
Live In Holland2024 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз No Music, No Life
No Music, No Life2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman
Релиз The Four Freshmen And Five Guitars
The Four Freshmen And Five Guitars2023 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Four Freshmen And Five Saxes
Four Freshmen And Five Saxes2023 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Jazz Vocalists sing George Gershwin
Jazz Vocalists sing George Gershwin2022 · Альбом · Nina Simone
Релиз Two of a Kind: The Four Lads & The Four Freshmen
Two of a Kind: The Four Lads & The Four Freshmen2022 · Альбом · The Four Lads
Релиз Two of a Kind: The Four Freshmen & Margaret Whiting
Two of a Kind: The Four Freshmen & Margaret Whiting2022 · Альбом · Margaret Whiting
Релиз Cherry
Cherry2021 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Four Freshmen And Five Saxes (EP)
Four Freshmen And Five Saxes (EP)2021 · Альбом · Dave Pell / Bud Shank
Релиз Down
Down2021 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Our Latin Vibes
Our Latin Vibes2021 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Salon
Salon2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Flapping Wings
Flapping Wings2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Outside
Outside2020 · Альбом · Frankie Moreno
Релиз Outside
Outside2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Frenesi - Two Classic Albums
Frenesi - Two Classic Albums2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Cheaper Tricks
Cheaper Tricks2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Freshmen Favorites
Freshmen Favorites2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Sleepless Love
Sleepless Love2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen
Релиз Out Of Mind
Out Of Mind2020 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen

Похожие артисты

The Four Freshmen
Артист

The Four Freshmen

Chubby Checker
Артист

Chubby Checker

Roy Orbison
Артист

Roy Orbison

Stan Kenton
Артист

Stan Kenton

Santa Esmeralda
Артист

Santa Esmeralda

Shirley Bassey
Артист

Shirley Bassey

Giulio Libano e la sua orchestra
Артист

Giulio Libano e la sua orchestra

Jools Holland
Артист

Jools Holland

Vargas Blues Band
Артист

Vargas Blues Band

The Puppini Sisters
Артист

The Puppini Sisters

Ike Turner
Артист

Ike Turner

Bette Midler
Артист

Bette Midler

Tom Gaebel
Артист

Tom Gaebel