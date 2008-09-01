I've Got My Eyes On You

The Clovers - Vintage Sounds

2022 · Альбом · The Clovers

Arrows in the Gale

2022 · Альбом · The Clovers

A Happy New Year

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

The Clovers: Love Potion Number 9

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Christmas In The Old Home

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Outing with Friends

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

When the Swallows come again

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

I'm Looking for an Angel

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Bury the Past

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

The Good Comrade

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Day Dawn

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Poster Makers

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Cherry

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Just One Kiss

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Always Happy

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Is It True

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

My Car Sounds

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Window Love

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

I Love Music

2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

A Funny Couple