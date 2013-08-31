О нас

Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole

Трек  ·  2013

There Goes My Heart

1 лайк

Nat King Cole

Исполнитель

Nat King Cole

Трек There Goes My Heart

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек There Goes My Heart

There Goes My Heart

Nat King Cole

Love

2:53

Текст песни

There goes my heart, there goes the one I love

There goes the girl I wasn't worthy of

There goes my happiness, it couldn't be

There goes somebody else in place of me

Goodbye romance, it couldn't last somehow

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Nana Records
