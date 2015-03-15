О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Shelly Manne

Shelly Manne

Трек  ·  2015

Spring Is Here

Shelly Manne

Исполнитель

Shelly Manne

Трек Spring Is Here

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Spring Is Here

Spring Is Here

Shelly Manne

Unforgettable Sentimental Songs

2:44

Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Shelly Manne
There's No Business Like Show Business with Shelly Manne2024 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Shelly Manne And His Men: Complete Live At The Black Hawk
Shelly Manne And His Men: Complete Live At The Black Hawk2023 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Pal Joey
Pal Joey2023 · Альбом · André Previn
Релиз Lighthouse At Laguna
Lighthouse At Laguna2023 · Сингл · Howard Rumseys Lighthouse All-Stars
Релиз Giants Of Jazz
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз The Proper Time
The Proper Time2022 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз The Remasters
The Remasters2022 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Shelly Manne Play Checkmate
Shelly Manne Play Checkmate2022 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз The Poll Winners + The Poll Winners Ride Again
The Poll Winners + The Poll Winners Ride Again2021 · Альбом · Ray Brown
Релиз On Contemporary: Shelly Manne
On Contemporary: Shelly Manne2021 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Mack the Knife
Mack the Knife2021 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Modern Jazz Performances of Songs From My Fair Lady
Modern Jazz Performances of Songs From My Fair Lady2021 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Pal Joey (EP)
Pal Joey (EP)2021 · Альбом · Red Mitchell
Релиз Take The "A" Train / Slowly
Take The "A" Train / Slowly2021 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Greatest Hits
Greatest Hits2021 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Jolly Jumps In
Jolly Jumps In2021 · Альбом · Jimmy Giuffre
Релиз A Little Duet / I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
A Little Duet / I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town2020 · Альбом · Bob Gordon
Релиз Empathy
Empathy2020 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз I Could Have Danced All Night
I Could Have Danced All Night2020 · Альбом · Shelly Manne
Релиз Jazz Infusion - Shelly Manne
Jazz Infusion - Shelly Manne2020 · Альбом · Shelly Manne

Похожие артисты

Shelly Manne
Артист

Shelly Manne

Diana Krall
Артист

Diana Krall

Antonio Carlos Jobim
Артист

Antonio Carlos Jobim

Wynton Marsalis
Артист

Wynton Marsalis

Simone Kopmajer
Артист

Simone Kopmajer

Joe Morello
Артист

Joe Morello

Caity Gyorgy
Артист

Caity Gyorgy

Charlie Haden Quartet West
Артист

Charlie Haden Quartet West

Lars Danielsson
Артист

Lars Danielsson

Wolfgang Haffner
Артист

Wolfgang Haffner

Anton Baronin
Артист

Anton Baronin

Anders Kjellberg
Артист

Anders Kjellberg

Joao Gilberto
Артист

Joao Gilberto