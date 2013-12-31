Информация о правообладателе: A-Jazz Records
Трек · 2013
Cryin' and Singin' the Blues (Remastered)
Другие альбомы артиста
Release Me / Try Me2023 · Сингл · Esther Phillips
Esther Phillips: Ring A Ding Doo2021 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Esther Phillips - Vintage Experience2021 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Original Jazz Recordings (Digitally Remastered)2018 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Tomorrow Night2018 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
The Essential Esther Phillips - The KUDU Years2017 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978 (Live)2017 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Jazz Feeling (Original Artist, Original Recordings, Digitally Remastered)2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Capricorn Princess (Expanded Edition)2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Jazz Attitude2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Original Album Series2016 · Сингл · Esther Phillips
The Best of Esther Phillips2015 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Alone Again, Naturally (Expanded Edition)2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Hello Walls2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Easy Jazz2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Great Jazz Classics2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
I'm a Bad Bad Girl2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Great Classics2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Unforgettable Hits2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Gold Selection2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips