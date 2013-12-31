О нас

Esther Phillips

Esther Phillips

Трек  ·  2013

Cryin' and Singin' the Blues (Remastered)

Esther Phillips

Исполнитель

Esther Phillips

Трек Cryin' and Singin' the Blues (Remastered)

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Cryin' and Singin' the Blues (Remastered)

Cryin' and Singin' the Blues (Remastered)

Esther Phillips

The Jazz Club Collection (100 Memorable Jazz Performances)

2:48

Информация о правообладателе: A-Jazz Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Release Me / Try Me
Release Me / Try Me2023 · Сингл · Esther Phillips
Релиз Esther Phillips: Ring A Ding Doo
Esther Phillips: Ring A Ding Doo2021 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Esther Phillips - Vintage Experience
Esther Phillips - Vintage Experience2021 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Original Jazz Recordings (Digitally Remastered)
Original Jazz Recordings (Digitally Remastered)2018 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Tomorrow Night
Tomorrow Night2018 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз The Essential Esther Phillips - The KUDU Years
The Essential Esther Phillips - The KUDU Years2017 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978 (Live)
At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978 (Live)2017 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Jazz Feeling (Original Artist, Original Recordings, Digitally Remastered)
Jazz Feeling (Original Artist, Original Recordings, Digitally Remastered)2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Capricorn Princess (Expanded Edition)
Capricorn Princess (Expanded Edition)2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Jazz Attitude
Jazz Attitude2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Original Album Series
Original Album Series2016 · Сингл · Esther Phillips
Релиз The Best of Esther Phillips
The Best of Esther Phillips2015 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Alone Again, Naturally (Expanded Edition)
Alone Again, Naturally (Expanded Edition)2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Hello Walls
Hello Walls2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Easy Jazz
Easy Jazz2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Great Jazz Classics
Great Jazz Classics2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз I'm a Bad Bad Girl
I'm a Bad Bad Girl2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Great Classics
Great Classics2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Unforgettable Hits
Unforgettable Hits2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Gold Selection
Gold Selection2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips

Похожие артисты

Esther Phillips
Артист

Esther Phillips

Norah Jones
Артист

Norah Jones

Kurt Elling
Артист

Kurt Elling

Jose James
Артист

Jose James

Peter Cincotti
Артист

Peter Cincotti

Carlos Lyra
Артист

Carlos Lyra

Metropole Orkest
Артист

Metropole Orkest

Ashley Thompson
Артист

Ashley Thompson

Thaddeus Thompson
Артист

Thaddeus Thompson

Magnus Thompson
Артист

Magnus Thompson

Adam Blackstone
Артист

Adam Blackstone

Smokey Robinson
Артист

Smokey Robinson

Ledisi
Артист

Ledisi