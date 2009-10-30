О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Johannes Strobl

Johannes Strobl

Трек  ·  2009

Der Clavierspielende Schäfer oder VI Clavier-Parthien, theils in Pastorellen theils in Galanterien bestehend: Pastorella in G

Johannes Strobl

Исполнитель

Johannes Strobl

Трек Der Clavierspielende Schäfer oder VI Clavier-Parthien, theils in Pastorellen theils in Galanterien bestehend: Pastorella in G

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Der Clavierspielende Schäfer oder VI Clavier-Parthien, theils in Pastorellen theils in Galanterien bestehend: Pastorella in G

Der Clavierspielende Schäfer oder VI Clavier-Parthien, theils in Pastorellen theils in Galanterien bestehend: Pastorella in G

Johannes Strobl

Praeludien für die heilige Weihnachtszeit

2:59

Информация о правообладателе: audite Musikproduktion

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Schütz: Musicalische Exequien. German Funeral Music of the 17th Centuryü
Schütz: Musicalische Exequien. German Funeral Music of the 17th Centuryü2021 · Альбом · Voces Suaves
Релиз Polychoral Splendour (Music by Giovanni Gabrieli and Heinrich Schütz from the four galleries of the Abbey Church of Muri)
Polychoral Splendour (Music by Giovanni Gabrieli and Heinrich Schütz from the four galleries of the Abbey Church of Muri)2012 · Сингл · Cappella Murensis
Релиз Praeludien für die heilige Weihnachtszeit
Praeludien für die heilige Weihnachtszeit2009 · Сингл · Johannes Strobl
Релиз Christ lag in Todesbanden
Christ lag in Todesbanden2008 · Сингл · Johannes Strobl
Релиз Rathgeber: Messe von Muri & Concertos
Rathgeber: Messe von Muri & Concertos2007 · Сингл · Johannes Strobl

Похожие артисты

Johannes Strobl
Артист

Johannes Strobl

Riccardo Chailly
Артист

Riccardo Chailly

Валерий Абдурахманов
Артист

Валерий Абдурахманов

Philharmonia La Seine
Артист

Philharmonia La Seine

Hans-Peter Weber
Артист

Hans-Peter Weber

Paul Goodwin
Артист

Paul Goodwin

Sigiswald Kuijken
Артист

Sigiswald Kuijken

Concerto Stella Matutina
Артист

Concerto Stella Matutina

Joshua Rifkin
Артист

Joshua Rifkin

Ensemble Zefiro
Артист

Ensemble Zefiro

Jory Vinikour
Артист

Jory Vinikour

Philomusica of London
Артист

Philomusica of London

Michi Gaigg
Артист

Michi Gaigg