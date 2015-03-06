Baby Ain't I Good To You

Soul Surfin'

2023 · Альбом · Kai Winding

Omicron

2022 · Альбом · John Coltrane with Paul Chambers Sextet

I'm a Fool to Want You

2022 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

All Day Long Jazz

2022 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

When You Got a Good Friend

2022 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Rock Salt

2022 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Everybody´s Blues (Live)

2022 · Сингл · Della Reese

Movie Songs

2022 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Don't Explain

2022 · Альбом · John Coltrane

Those Draftin' Blues

2022 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Fresh Fruit

2022 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

All Night Long / All Day Long with Kenny Burrell

2021 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Motor City Scene Complete Recordings

2021 · Альбом · Tommy Flanagan

Close to You (Live)

2021 · Сингл · Della Reese

Winter Wonderland

2021 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Fantastic Christmas Songs

2021 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Under The Christmas Tree

2021 · Альбом · Kenny Burrell

Christmas In The Old Home

2021 · Альбом · Art Blakey

Say Listen

2021 · Альбом · John Coltrane with Paul Chambers Sextet

Last Night