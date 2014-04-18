Трек · 2014
Georgia On My Mind (Remastered)
Информация о правообладателе: Jazz 2 Jazz Records
Текст песни
Georgia, Georgia, the whole day through
Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind
Georgia, Georgia, a song of you
Comes as sweet and clear as moonlight through the pines
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие альбомы артиста
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
On The Sentimental Side2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Romance In The Dark2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Falling In Love Again2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
These Foolish Things2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Lady Sing the Blues2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Body and Soul2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
The Greatest Hits2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Mr. Gershwin2024 · Сингл · George Gershwin
Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues2024 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Body and Soul2023 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday2023 · Сингл · Billie Holiday
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Sam Cooke & Billie Holiday2023 · Сингл · Sam Cooke
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald
No Music, No Life2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Billie Holiday2023 · Сингл · Billie Holiday
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues2023 · Альбом · Billie Holiday