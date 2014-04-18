О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday

Трек  ·  2014

Georgia On My Mind (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

Исполнитель

Billie Holiday

Трек Georgia On My Mind (Remastered)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Georgia On My Mind (Remastered)

Georgia On My Mind (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

Jazz Memories (80 Memorable Jazz Performances)

3:09

Текст песни

Georgia, Georgia, the whole day through

Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind

Georgia, Georgia, a song of you

Comes as sweet and clear as moonlight through the pines

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Jazz 2 Jazz Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз On The Sentimental Side
On The Sentimental Side2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз Romance In The Dark
Romance In The Dark2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз Falling In Love Again
Falling In Love Again2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз These Foolish Things
These Foolish Things2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз Lady Sing the Blues
Lady Sing the Blues2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз Body and Soul
Body and Soul2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз The Greatest Hits
The Greatest Hits2025 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз Mr. Gershwin
Mr. Gershwin2024 · Сингл · George Gershwin
Релиз Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues
Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues2024 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз Body and Soul
Body and Soul2023 · Альбом · Billie Holiday
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday
There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday2023 · Сингл · Billie Holiday
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Sam Cooke & Billie Holiday
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Sam Cooke & Billie Holiday2023 · Сингл · Sam Cooke
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald
Релиз No Music, No Life
No Music, No Life2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Billie Holiday
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Billie Holiday2023 · Сингл · Billie Holiday
Релиз They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues2023 · Альбом · Billie Holiday

Похожие артисты

Billie Holiday
Артист

Billie Holiday

Ella Fitzgerald
Артист

Ella Fitzgerald

Peggy Lee
Артист

Peggy Lee

Julie London
Артист

Julie London

Sarah Vaughan
Артист

Sarah Vaughan

Doris Day
Артист

Doris Day

Bing Crosby
Артист

Bing Crosby

Count Basie
Артист

Count Basie

Bobby Darin
Артист

Bobby Darin

Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra
Артист

Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Johnny Hartman
Артист

Johnny Hartman

Dinah Washington
Артист

Dinah Washington

Rosemary Clooney
Артист

Rosemary Clooney