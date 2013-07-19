О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

The Shirelles

The Shirelles

Трек  ·  2013

Dedicated to the One I Love (Remastered)

The Shirelles

Исполнитель

The Shirelles

Трек Dedicated to the One I Love (Remastered)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Dedicated to the One I Love (Remastered)

Dedicated to the One I Love (Remastered)

The Shirelles

Love Songs

2:04

Информация о правообладателе: All Time Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз The Shirelles Sing to Trumpets and Strings
The Shirelles Sing to Trumpets and Strings2024 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз 28 Big Ones
28 Big Ones2024 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Super Hits
Super Hits2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Will You Love Me Tomorrow & More Hits from The Shirelles
Will You Love Me Tomorrow & More Hits from The Shirelles2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Spontaneous Combustion
Spontaneous Combustion2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз The Shirelle's Greatest Hits
The Shirelle's Greatest Hits2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Baby It's You
Baby It's You2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Mama Said & More Hits from The Shirelles
Mama Said & More Hits from The Shirelles2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз The Music of Carole King - Heaven is being with you
The Music of Carole King - Heaven is being with you2023 · Альбом · Bobby Vee
Релиз Silhouettes
Silhouettes2022 · Альбом · The Supremes
Релиз Mama Said (Original Scepter Records Recordings)
Mama Said (Original Scepter Records Recordings)2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз The Hits Collection
The Hits Collection2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Colorful Mix
Colorful Mix2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Tonight at the Prom
Tonight at the Prom2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз The Funny Barber Shop
The Funny Barber Shop2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Goblins
Goblins2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Please Be My Boyfriend (The Best of the Shirelles)
Please Be My Boyfriend (The Best of the Shirelles)2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Movie Songs
Movie Songs2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Five o'Clock Tea
Five o'Clock Tea2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Похожие артисты

The Shirelles
Артист

The Shirelles

Ray Charles
Артист

Ray Charles

Connie Francis
Артист

Connie Francis

Tony Bennett
Артист

Tony Bennett

Chubby Checker
Артист

Chubby Checker

Etta James
Артист

Etta James

Ricky Nelson
Артист

Ricky Nelson

Patsy Cline
Артист

Patsy Cline

The Jordanaires
Артист

The Jordanaires

Neil Sedaka
Артист

Neil Sedaka

Harry Belafonte
Артист

Harry Belafonte

Nana'
Артист

Nana'

Buddy Holly & The Crickets
Артист

Buddy Holly & The Crickets