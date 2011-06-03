Four Little Heels

The Avons on the Island

2016 · Альбом · The Avons

The Avons at Their Best

2015 · Альбом · The Avons

Seven Little Girls Sitting in the Back Seat

2015 · Альбом · The Avons

Hey Paula

2014 · Альбом · The Avons

Golden Hits

2014 · Альбом · The Avons

We Fell in Love

2014 · Альбом · The Avons

Seven Little Girls - EP

2011 · Альбом · The Avons

The Avons Meet the Cadilacs Doo Wop, Vol. 2

2009 · Альбом · The Cadilacs

The Avons Meet the Cadilacs Doo Wop, Vol. 1

2009 · Альбом · The Avons

Baby