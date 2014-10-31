О нас

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra

Трек  ·  2014

Medley: O Little Town of Bethlehem / Joy to the World / White Christmas

Frank Sinatra

Исполнитель

Frank Sinatra

Трек Medley: O Little Town of Bethlehem / Joy to the World / White Christmas

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Medley: O Little Town of Bethlehem / Joy to the World / White Christmas

Medley: O Little Town of Bethlehem / Joy to the World / White Christmas

Frank Sinatra

Waiting for Santa Claus

5:16

Текст песни

Oh little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep the silent stars go by

Yet in they dark streets shineth, the everlasting light

The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Baby One Records

