Трек · 2014
Medley: O Little Town of Bethlehem / Joy to the World / White Christmas
Информация о правообладателе: Baby One Records
Текст песни
Oh little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep the silent stars go by
Yet in they dark streets shineth, the everlasting light
The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие альбомы артиста
Frank Sinatra - Sound Reference Masters Vol. 12025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
The Columbia Years - Vol. 22025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
The Columbia Years - Vol. 12025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
The Columbia Years - Vol. 32025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra - Beginnings2025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra - Show Stoppers2025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra - The Early Years2025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
That's Swing2025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Sinatra Sings...Of Love and Things2025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
My Funny Valentine2025 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Nice 'N' Easy2024 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
That's Life2024 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
A Man Alone2024 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Francis Albert Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim 19672024 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
My Way2024 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Close to You2024 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra
Mr. Gershwin2024 · Сингл · George Gershwin
The Frank Sinatra Collection2024 · Сингл · Frank Sinatra
It's Christmas Time2024 · Альбом · Nat King Cole
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · Frank Sinatra