Eight Letters in the Mailbox

Three Willow Park (Electronic Music from Inner Space 1961–1971)

2017 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

The Portofino Variations

2017 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Shooting Sounds for Baby Medley: Little Tin Soldier / Little Miss Echo / The Playful Drummer

2016 · Сингл · Raymond Scott

An American in Russia

2015 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

A Million Dreams (Live)

2015 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Raymond Scott Rewired

2014 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Suite For Violin And Piano

2012 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Amor

2010 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Soothing Sounds For Baby Volume 3 (12 to 18 Months)

2010 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Soothing Sounds For Baby Volume 2 (6 to 12 Months)

2010 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

The Unexpected

2010 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Soothing Sounds For Baby Volume 1 (1 to 6 Months)

2010 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Toonerville Trolley, 1940-1944

2009 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

At Home With Dorothy And Raymond

2009 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Ectoplasm

2008 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

The Secret 7: "The Unexpected"

2004 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Manhattan Research, Inc.

1999 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Soothing Sounds for Baby: Vol. 3

1997 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

The Uncollected: Raymond Scott And His Orchestra (Remastered)

1984 · Альбом · Raymond Scott

Soothing Sounds for Baby: Vol. 2