Esther Phillips

Трек  ·  2015

And I Love Him

Esther Phillips

Трек And I Love Him

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек And I Love Him

And I Love Him

Esther Phillips

Heart & Soul Music, Vol. 4

2:41

Информация о правообладателе: Shami Media Group 3

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Release Me / Try Me
Release Me / Try Me2023 · Сингл · Esther Phillips
Релиз Esther Phillips: Ring A Ding Doo
Esther Phillips: Ring A Ding Doo2021 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Esther Phillips - Vintage Experience
Esther Phillips - Vintage Experience2021 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Original Jazz Recordings (Digitally Remastered)
Original Jazz Recordings (Digitally Remastered)2018 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Tomorrow Night
Tomorrow Night2018 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз The Essential Esther Phillips - The KUDU Years
The Essential Esther Phillips - The KUDU Years2017 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978 (Live)
At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1978 (Live)2017 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Jazz Feeling (Original Artist, Original Recordings, Digitally Remastered)
Jazz Feeling (Original Artist, Original Recordings, Digitally Remastered)2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Capricorn Princess (Expanded Edition)
Capricorn Princess (Expanded Edition)2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Jazz Attitude
Jazz Attitude2016 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Original Album Series
Original Album Series2016 · Сингл · Esther Phillips
Релиз The Best of Esther Phillips
The Best of Esther Phillips2015 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Alone Again, Naturally (Expanded Edition)
Alone Again, Naturally (Expanded Edition)2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Hello Walls
Hello Walls2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Easy Jazz
Easy Jazz2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Great Jazz Classics
Great Jazz Classics2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз I'm a Bad Bad Girl
I'm a Bad Bad Girl2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Great Classics
Great Classics2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Unforgettable Hits
Unforgettable Hits2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips
Релиз Gold Selection
Gold Selection2014 · Альбом · Esther Phillips

