Трек · 2014
Freedom Day
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Sonus Musicae
Текст песни
Whisper, listen, whisper, listen. Whispers say we're free.
Rumors flyin', must be lyin'. Can it really be?
Can't conceive it, can't believe it. But that's what they say.
Slave no longer, slave no longer, this is Freedom Day.
Freedom Day, it's Freedom Day. Throw those shackle n' chains away.
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие альбомы артиста
Force2024 · Альбом · Archie Shepp
Percussion Bitter Sweet - 100th Birthday2023 · Альбом · Max Roach
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Max Roach2023 · Альбом · Max Roach
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Max Roach2023 · Альбом · Max Roach
Music around the World by Max Roach2023 · Альбом · Max Roach
JazzOmatic2023 · Альбом · Max Roach
Max Roach: Candid Roach2023 · Альбом · Max Roach
It's Time2023 · Сингл · Max Roach
Summer of Love with Max Roach, Vol. 22022 · Альбом · Max Roach
Summer of Love with Max Roach, Vol. 12022 · Альбом · Max Roach
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Альбом · Max Roach
At Basin Street2022 · Альбом · Max Roach
Strictly Confidential2022 · Альбом · Curley Russell
Remastered Hits2022 · Альбом · Jimmy Cleveland
The Ox and the Frog2022 · Альбом · Max Roach
Fresh Fruit2022 · Альбом · Max Roach
Complete Quintet Studio Recordings with Sonny Rollins & Kenny Dorham2021 · Альбом · Kenny Dorham
At the Cotton Club 19562021 · Альбом · george morrow
Howard Rumpsey Presents: Conte Candoli & Max Roach - Jazz Stuctures2021 · Альбом · Conte Candoli
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks2021 · Альбом · Max Roach