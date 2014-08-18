О нас

Max Roach

Max Roach

Трек  ·  2014

Freedom Day

Max Roach

Исполнитель

Max Roach

Трек Freedom Day

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Freedom Day

Freedom Day

Max Roach

Great Jazz Hits

6:09

Текст песни

Whisper, listen, whisper, listen. Whispers say we're free.

Rumors flyin', must be lyin'. Can it really be?

Can't conceive it, can't believe it. But that's what they say.

Slave no longer, slave no longer, this is Freedom Day.

Freedom Day, it's Freedom Day. Throw those shackle n' chains away.

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Sonus Musicae

