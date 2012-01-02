О нас

Marv Johnson

Marv Johnson

Трек  ·  2012

You Got What It Takes

Marv Johnson

Исполнитель

Marv Johnson

Трек You Got What It Takes

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек You Got What It Takes

You Got What It Takes

Marv Johnson

British Hit Parade, Pt. 1 (The 60's Charts)

2:39

Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Marvelous Marv Johnson
Marvelous Marv Johnson2021 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз All the Best
All the Best2021 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Marv Johnson Sings - The Masterpieces
Marv Johnson Sings - The Masterpieces2021 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Marv Selection
Marv Selection2020 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Marv Johnson - Vintage Sound
Marv Johnson - Vintage Sound2020 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз The Best Vintage Selection - Marv Johnson
The Best Vintage Selection - Marv Johnson2020 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз If You Were the Only Girl in the World
If You Were the Only Girl in the World2020 · Альбом · Phil Phillips
Релиз Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko-Bop
Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko-Bop2020 · Альбом · Wink Martindale
Релиз The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 10
The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 102019 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Remastered Hits Vol, 2
Remastered Hits Vol, 22018 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз To Lose You
To Lose You2018 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Remastered Hits
Remastered Hits2018 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз More Marv Johnson
More Marv Johnson2017 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Marvelous Marv Johnson
Marvelous Marv Johnson2017 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Soul Vibration: 75 Original All Time Classics
Soul Vibration: 75 Original All Time Classics2017 · Альбом · Bobby Bland
Релиз My Sincere Regards
My Sincere Regards2017 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Blues Night with Marv Johnson, Vol. 2
Blues Night with Marv Johnson, Vol. 22016 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Blues Night with Marv Johnson, Vol. 1
Blues Night with Marv Johnson, Vol. 12016 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Summertime, Vol. 2
Summertime, Vol. 22016 · Альбом · Marv Johnson
Релиз Summertime, Vol. 1
Summertime, Vol. 12016 · Альбом · Marv Johnson

