Al Cohn

Al Cohn

Трек  ·  2014

Serenade for Kathy

Al Cohn

Исполнитель

Al Cohn

Трек Serenade for Kathy

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Serenade for Kathy

Serenade for Kathy

Al Cohn

Jazz Box (The Jazz Series)

6:57

Информация о правообладателе: Two Bass Hits

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Jazz Legends
Jazz Legends2024 · Сингл · Al Cohn
Релиз Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Al Cohn
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Al Cohn2023 · Сингл · Al Cohn
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Al Cohn
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Al Cohn2023 · Сингл · Al Cohn
Релиз JazzOmatic
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · Al Cohn
Релиз Jazz Mission to Moscow
Jazz Mission to Moscow2023 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз Together Again
Together Again2023 · Альбом · The Four Brothers
Релиз From A to...Z
From A to...Z2023 · Альбом · Hank Jones
Релиз Summer of Love with Al Cohn
Summer of Love with Al Cohn2022 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз Giants Of Jazz
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · Al Cohn
Релиз Cohnsensus
Cohnsensus2022 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз Movie Songs
Movie Songs2022 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз Those Draftin' Blues
Those Draftin' Blues2022 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз Arrows in the Gale
Arrows in the Gale2022 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз Complete Original Quintet-Sextet Studio Recordings with Al Cohn
Complete Original Quintet-Sextet Studio Recordings with Al Cohn2021 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз The Hoagy Carmichael Sessions and More
The Hoagy Carmichael Sessions and More2021 · Альбом · Zoot Sims
Релиз The Swingin' Sessions 1954-1955 Vol. 1
The Swingin' Sessions 1954-1955 Vol. 12021 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз Beautiful Way
Beautiful Way2021 · Альбом · J.J. Johnson
Релиз I'm Tellin' Ya
I'm Tellin' Ya2021 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз The Remasters
The Remasters2021 · Альбом · Al Cohn
Релиз La Ronde / Cabin In The Sky
La Ronde / Cabin In The Sky2021 · Альбом · Al Cohn

