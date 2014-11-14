О нас

Gene Autry

Gene Autry

Трек  ·  2014

Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane) [Remastered]

Gene Autry

Исполнитель

Gene Autry

Трек Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane) [Remastered]

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane) [Remastered]

Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane) [Remastered]

Gene Autry

Snow Flakes (50 Country Christmas Songs)

2:33

Текст песни

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Right down Santa Claus Lane

Vixen and Blitzen and all his reindeer, pullin on the reins

Bells are ringin', children singin', all is merry and bright

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Silan Records

