Blind Willie McTell

Blind Willie McTell

Трек  ·  2014

Mr. Mctell Got the Blues, Take 1 (Remastered)

Blind Willie McTell

Исполнитель

Blind Willie McTell

Трек Mr. Mctell Got the Blues, Take 1 (Remastered)

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Mr. Mctell Got the Blues, Take 1 (Remastered)

Mr. Mctell Got the Blues, Take 1 (Remastered)

Blind Willie McTell

Passing by Blues (70 Original Blues Recordings)

2:21

Информация о правообладателе: Eastside Westside

