Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз All Time Best: Professor Longhair
All Time Best: Professor Longhair2025 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Professor Longhair
Professor Longhair2023 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Just a Dream (Timeless Blues)
Just a Dream (Timeless Blues)2022 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз The Influences Behind the Rolling Stones
The Influences Behind the Rolling Stones2021 · Альбом · Chuck Berry
Релиз Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras2021 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз The Gee Gee Walk
The Gee Gee Walk2020 · Альбом · Oscar McLollie
Релиз Sous le ciel de Paris
Sous le ciel de Paris2020 · Альбом · Annie Ross
Релиз Goin' to California Blues
Goin' to California Blues2020 · Альбом · Jeanette Baker
Релиз Cuttin' Out
Cuttin' Out2019 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз In the Night
In the Night2018 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Milestones of Legends - "Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?", Vol. 5
Milestones of Legends - "Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?", Vol. 52017 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Hey Now Baby
Hey Now Baby2016 · Сингл · Professor Longhair
Релиз No Buts, No Maybes. Hot in New Orleans!. The 1949-1957 Recordings
No Buts, No Maybes. Hot in New Orleans!. The 1949-1957 Recordings2016 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Live in Chicago
Live in Chicago2016 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Best Of
Best Of2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз All Time Best: Professor Longhair
All Time Best: Professor Longhair2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Bald Head
Bald Head2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand
Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз No Buts, No Maybes
No Buts, No Maybes2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Релиз Misery
Misery2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair

Похожие артисты

Professor Longhair
Артист

Professor Longhair

Kim Wilson
Артист

Kim Wilson

Keb’ Mo’
Артист

Keb’ Mo’

Luther Allison
Артист

Luther Allison

Tommy Castro
Артист

Tommy Castro

Sena Ehrhardt
Артист

Sena Ehrhardt

Anders Osborne
Артист

Anders Osborne

Lefty Dizz
Артист

Lefty Dizz

Hannah Wicklund
Артист

Hannah Wicklund

Songhoy Blues
Артист

Songhoy Blues

GA-20
Артист

GA-20

Koko Taylor
Артист

Koko Taylor

Roy Buchanan
Артист

Roy Buchanan