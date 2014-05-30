Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records
Трек · 2014
Boogie Woogie
Другие альбомы артиста
All Time Best: Professor Longhair2025 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Professor Longhair2023 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Just a Dream (Timeless Blues)2022 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
The Influences Behind the Rolling Stones2021 · Альбом · Chuck Berry
Mardi Gras2021 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
The Gee Gee Walk2020 · Альбом · Oscar McLollie
Sous le ciel de Paris2020 · Альбом · Annie Ross
Goin' to California Blues2020 · Альбом · Jeanette Baker
Cuttin' Out2019 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
In the Night2018 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Milestones of Legends - "Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?", Vol. 52017 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Hey Now Baby2016 · Сингл · Professor Longhair
No Buts, No Maybes. Hot in New Orleans!. The 1949-1957 Recordings2016 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Live in Chicago2016 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Best Of2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
All Time Best: Professor Longhair2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Bald Head2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
No Buts, No Maybes2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair
Misery2015 · Альбом · Professor Longhair