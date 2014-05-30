Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records
Трек · 2014
Over There (Remastered)
Другие альбомы артиста
Singles2023 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
The Bobbettes2022 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
I Shoot Mr. Lee (Remastered)2021 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
Top 50 Pop Songs in 19572020 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
The Gee Gee Walk2020 · Альбом · Oscar McLollie
Seven Wonders of the World2020 · Альбом · The Barons
Message of Love2020 · Альбом · The Dells
Got a Lot of Livin' to Do2020 · Альбом · Billy Ward & The Dominoes
Mr. Lee2014 · Сингл · The Bobbettes
He's a Rebel: Best of Girl Groups, Vol. 1: The Bobbettes & The Chantels2013 · Альбом · The Chantels
Girl Group Superstars, Vol. 1: The Bobbettes & The Chantels2013 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
Mr. Lee2013 · Сингл · The Bobbettes
The Very Best of2009 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
I Shot Mr Lee2008 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
Mr. Lee1957 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
Presenting The Bobbettes1955 · Альбом · The Bobbettes
Mr Lee & More - The Bobbettes Collection1899 · Альбом · The Bobbettes