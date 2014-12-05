Информация о правообладателе: X Select Records
Трек · 2014
Go, Tell It on the Mountain (Remastered)
Другие альбомы артиста
Travelling On With The Weavers2024 · Альбом · The Weavers
There's No Business Like Show Business with The Weavers, Vol. 42024 · Альбом · The Weavers
There's No Business Like Show Business with The Weavers, Vol. 32024 · Альбом · The Weavers
There's No Business Like Show Business with The Weavers, Vol. 22024 · Альбом · The Weavers
There's No Business Like Show Business with The Weavers, Vol. 12024 · Альбом · The Weavers
The Weavers with Pete Seeger "Traditional Protest and Work Songs"2023 · Альбом · The Weavers
The Seven Blessings of Mary2022 · Альбом · The Weavers
Michael, Row the Boat Ashore2022 · Альбом · The Weavers
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine2022 · Альбом · The Weavers
Hush Little Baby2022 · Альбом · The Weavers
Listen, Mr. Bilbo2022 · Альбом · Pete Seeger
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine2022 · Альбом · The Weavers
Study War No More2022 · Альбом · The Weavers
The Seven Blessings of Mary2021 · Альбом · The Weavers
Merry Christmas2021 · Альбом · The Weavers
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks2021 · Альбом · The Weavers
Dreams Of Pleasures2021 · Альбом · The Weavers
Thinking Of Power2021 · Альбом · The Weavers
Thinking Of Power2021 · Альбом · The Weavers
Come Away, Melinda2021 · Альбом · The Weavers