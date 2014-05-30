The Shirelles Sing to Trumpets and Strings

2024 · Альбом · The Shirelles

28 Big Ones

2024 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Super Hits

2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Will You Love Me Tomorrow & More Hits from The Shirelles

2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Spontaneous Combustion

2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles

The Shirelle's Greatest Hits

2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Baby It's You

2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Mama Said & More Hits from The Shirelles

2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles

The Music of Carole King - Heaven is being with you

2023 · Альбом · Bobby Vee

Silhouettes

2022 · Альбом · The Supremes

Mama Said (Original Scepter Records Recordings)

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

The Hits Collection

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Colorful Mix

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Tonight at the Prom

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

The Funny Barber Shop

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Goblins

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Please Be My Boyfriend (The Best of the Shirelles)

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Movie Songs

2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Five o'Clock Tea