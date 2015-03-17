You Took Advantage of Me

The Vivacious One

2024 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

On the Way Up

2024 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Ann-Margret "Initially billed as a female version of Elvis Presley"

2023 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ann-Margret

2023 · Сингл · Ann-Margret

That's What I Like

2023 · Альбом · Lena Horne

Gimme Love

2023 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

That's What I Like

2023 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Lost Love

2023 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Slowly

2023 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

The Music of Carole King - It Might As Well Rain Until September

2023 · Альбом · James Darren

Summer of Love with Ann-Margret

2022 · Сингл · Ann-Margret

Lost Love

2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Moon River

2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Gimme Love (Special Collection of Ann-Margret)

2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Lovie Joe (Classics of the Golden Lady)

2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Splish Splash

2022 · Сингл · Ann-Margret

The Funny Barber Shop

2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

What Am I Supposed to Do?

2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Five o'Clock Tea

2022 · Альбом · Ann-Margret

Driving Force