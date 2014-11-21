Информация о правообладателе: Voices & History Records
Трек · 2014
Merry Christmas Darling (And a Happy New Year Too)
After New Year's Eve2020 · Альбом · Harmony Grits
Just Wish it Would Rain2019 · Сингл · The Uniques
Little Boy Blue / I Can't Help It2018 · Сингл · The Uniques
Jus' Listen EP2016 · Сингл · The Uniques
Time EP2016 · Сингл · The Uniques
The Best in Reggae2013 · Альбом · The Uniques
Evil Love2012 · Сингл · Roy Shirley
Facts of Life / Hey There Lonely Girl2011 · Сингл · The Uniques
Caltone Special / People Rocksteady2011 · Альбом · Tommy McCook
Lessons Of Love / No Use To Cry2011 · Альбом · The Uniques
From the Dust2010 · Альбом · The Uniques
You Know That I Love You / All These Things1970 · Сингл · The Uniques
Golden Hits1969 · Альбом · The Uniques
My Babe / Toys Are Made for Children1969 · Сингл · The Uniques
The Uniques1969 · Альбом · The Uniques
It Hurts Me to Remember / I Sure Feel More (Like I Do Than I Did When I Got Here)1968 · Альбом · The Uniques
Playtime1968 · Альбом · The Uniques
Absolutely1968 · Альбом · The Uniques
I'll Do Anything1967 · Альбом · The Uniques
Groovin' out (On Your Good, Good Lovin')1967 · Альбом · The Uniques