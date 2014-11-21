The Orioles with Sonny Til - Crying in the Chapel

2021 · Альбом · Sonny Til

I Just Got Lucky

2021 · Альбом · Sonny Til

Secret Love

2021 · Альбом · Sonny Til

Jingle Bell Rock

2020 · Альбом · Perry Como

After New Year's Eve

2020 · Альбом · Harmony Grits

Forgive and Forget

2020 · Альбом · Sonny Til

For All We Know

2020 · Альбом · Sonny Til

Save Me

2020 · Альбом · The Grama

American Graffiti

2020 · Альбом · The Clovers

Crying in the Chapel

2019 · Сингл · The Orioles

Christmas Hits (Jazz, Lounge & Rhythm & Blues)

2017 · Альбом · Chuck Berry

It's Too Soon to Know

2017 · Альбом · Sonny Til

Getting Tired Tired Tired

2017 · Альбом · Sonny Til

For All We Know

2017 · Альбом · Sonny Til

Modern Sounds of the Orioles Greatest Hits

2016 · Альбом · The Orioles

The Orioles at Night

2016 · Альбом · The Orioles

It's Too Soon to Know

2014 · Сингл · The Orioles

Forgive and Forget

2014 · Сингл · The Orioles

(It's Gonna Be A) Lonely Christmas

2014 · Сингл · The Orioles

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve