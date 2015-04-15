Stop, The Red Light's On

2025 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

A Passion for Jazz Vol. 34

2025 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

The Drum Battle At JATP

2024 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

The Instrumental Mr. Krupa

2023 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz

2022 · Сингл · Count Basie

Colorful Mix

2022 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

The Funny Barber Shop

2022 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

Movie Songs

2022 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

The Ox and the Frog

2022 · Альбом · Johnny Hodges

Up to Date

2021 · Альбом · Illinois Jacquet

Strike Up The Band

2021 · Альбом · Johnny Hodges

Hot Soup

2021 · Альбом · Johnny Hodges

Sing, Sing, Sing

2021 · Сингл · Gene Krupa

My Heart's to Night in Texas

2021 · Альбом · Johnny Hodges

Good Morning

2021 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

Street Rodeo

2021 · Альбом · Illinois Jacquet

Feelin' Fancy

2021 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

Hand in Hand

2021 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

Thrilling

2021 · Альбом · Gene Krupa

Gene Krupa's Sidekicks Vol. 1