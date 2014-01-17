Информация о правообладателе: Voices & History Records
Трек · 2014
My Rock
#
Название
Альбом
Другие альбомы артиста
Go Ahead2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
My Lord Done What He Said2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Jesus Never Fails2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Top 60 Classics - The Very Best of The Swan Silvertones2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Let's Go To Church Together2023 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
You Go Ahead2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Brighter Day Somewhere2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Our Prayer2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
In My Heart2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
You've Got A Friend2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Little Wooden Church2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
I'M Rolling2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Christian Classics2020 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Golden Gospel Classics: The Swan Silvertones2017 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Negro Spirituals, Vol. 3 (Mono Version)2014 · Сингл · The Swan Silvertones
When the Saints Go Marching In2014 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
...With The Swan Silvertones2014 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
At the Cross2013 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
End of My Journey2013 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
The Swan Silvertones - A Mother's Christmas Prayer2013 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones