Информация о правообладателе: Voices & History Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Go Ahead
Go Ahead2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз My Lord Done What He Said
My Lord Done What He Said2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Jesus Never Fails
Jesus Never Fails2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Top 60 Classics - The Very Best of The Swan Silvertones
Top 60 Classics - The Very Best of The Swan Silvertones2024 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Let's Go To Church Together
Let's Go To Church Together2023 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз You Go Ahead
You Go Ahead2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Brighter Day Somewhere
Brighter Day Somewhere2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Our Prayer
Our Prayer2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз In My Heart
In My Heart2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз You've Got A Friend
You've Got A Friend2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Little Wooden Church
Little Wooden Church2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз I'M Rolling
I'M Rolling2021 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Christian Classics
Christian Classics2020 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Golden Gospel Classics: The Swan Silvertones
Golden Gospel Classics: The Swan Silvertones2017 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз Negro Spirituals, Vol. 3 (Mono Version)
Negro Spirituals, Vol. 3 (Mono Version)2014 · Сингл · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз When the Saints Go Marching In
When the Saints Go Marching In2014 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз ...With The Swan Silvertones
...With The Swan Silvertones2014 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз At the Cross
At the Cross2013 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз End of My Journey
End of My Journey2013 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones
Релиз The Swan Silvertones - A Mother's Christmas Prayer
The Swan Silvertones - A Mother's Christmas Prayer2013 · Альбом · The Swan Silvertones

