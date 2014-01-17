О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Voices & History Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Songs Of Praise
Songs Of Praise2023 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Négro Spirituals
Négro Spirituals2022 · Сингл · The Bells of Joy
Релиз Songs of Praise
Songs of Praise2020 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Classic Gales
Classic Gales2015 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Not Until He Calls Me Home
Not Until He Calls Me Home2011 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Greatest Gospel Hits
Greatest Gospel Hits2010 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз The Gales
The Gales2008 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Let Us Encourage You
Let Us Encourage You2005 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Wasted Years
Wasted Years2001 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз God's Word Through Song
God's Word Through Song1999 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз God Is Not Pleased
God Is Not Pleased1998 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Handwriting On the Wall
Handwriting On the Wall1996 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Live So God Can Use You
Live So God Can Use You1994 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Seek Ye First the Kingdom of God
Seek Ye First the Kingdom of God1993 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Stay On the Boat
Stay On the Boat1992 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз A Message from the Book
A Message from the Book1991 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз The Truth Shall Make You Free
The Truth Shall Make You Free1989 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Victory Is Mine
Victory Is Mine1988 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Greatest Hits
Greatest Hits1986 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales
Релиз Church, Let's Get Ready For The Resurrection
Church, Let's Get Ready For The Resurrection1985 · Альбом · The Sensational Nightingales

