Johnny Horton

Johnny Horton

Трек  ·  2013

The Battle of New Orleans

Johnny Horton

Исполнитель

Johnny Horton

Трек The Battle of New Orleans

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The Battle of New Orleans

The Battle of New Orleans

Johnny Horton

Country Style (20 Great Country Songs)

2:32

Информация о правообладателе: All Time Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Horton
There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Horton2024 · Сингл · Johnny Horton
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Horton
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Horton2023 · Сингл · Johnny Horton
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Horton
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Horton2023 · Сингл · Johnny Horton
Релиз Music around the World by Johnny Horton
Music around the World by Johnny Horton2023 · Сингл · Johnny Horton
Релиз The Woman I Need
The Woman I Need2023 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Lover's Rock
Lover's Rock2022 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Sink The Bismark (Live On The Ed Sullivan Show, May 1, 1960)
Sink The Bismark (Live On The Ed Sullivan Show, May 1, 1960)2022 · Сингл · Johnny Horton
Релиз Johnny Horton - Vintage Sounds
Johnny Horton - Vintage Sounds2022 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Those Draftin' Blues
Those Draftin' Blues2022 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз The Ox and the Frog
The Ox and the Frog2022 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Fresh Fruit
Fresh Fruit2022 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Advent
Advent2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз St. Nicholas - For Young Folks
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз The Golden Rocket - 1951-60 Rockin`Honky Tonk Rec
The Golden Rocket - 1951-60 Rockin`Honky Tonk Rec2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Tandem
Tandem2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Goodbye
Goodbye2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз My Car Sounds
My Car Sounds2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Rockin' Rollin' Horton
Rockin' Rollin' Horton2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз Black Guitarist
Black Guitarist2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton
Релиз My Heart's to Night in Texas
My Heart's to Night in Texas2021 · Альбом · Johnny Horton

Похожие артисты

Johnny Horton
Артист

Johnny Horton

ВИА Веселые ребята
Артист

ВИА Веселые ребята

Ömür Göksel
Артист

Ömür Göksel

The Kingston Trio
Артист

The Kingston Trio

The Duprees
Артист

The Duprees

Klaus Sommer
Артист

Klaus Sommer

Barry Mann
Артист

Barry Mann

Gene Watson
Артист

Gene Watson

Колебатель
Артист

Колебатель

The Four Lovers
Артист

The Four Lovers

The Fraternity Brothers
Артист

The Fraternity Brothers

Leroy Van Dyke
Артист

Leroy Van Dyke

Vratislav Vyskočil
Артист

Vratislav Vyskočil