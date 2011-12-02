О нас

Cecil Gant

Cecil Gant

Трек  ·  2011

Hello Santa Claus

Cecil Gant

Исполнитель

Cecil Gant

Трек Hello Santa Claus

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Hello Santa Claus

Hello Santa Claus

Cecil Gant

100 Christmas in Blues (100 Original Blues Christmas Songs)

2:54

Информация о правообладателе: X Select Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз The Complete Recordings Volume 4 (1946-1949)
The Complete Recordings Volume 4 (1946-1949)2016 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз The Cecil Gant Collection 1944-51
The Cecil Gant Collection 1944-512015 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз The Complete Recordings, Vol. 1 1944
The Complete Recordings, Vol. 1 19442013 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз The Complete Recordings, Vol. 6 (1948 - 1950)
The Complete Recordings, Vol. 6 (1948 - 1950)2013 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз The Complete Recordings, Vol. 3 1945-1946
The Complete Recordings, Vol. 3 1945-19462013 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз The Complete Recordings, Vol. 7 (1950 - 1951)
The Complete Recordings, Vol. 7 (1950 - 1951)2013 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз The Complete Recordings, Vol. 2 (1945)
The Complete Recordings, Vol. 2 (1945)2013 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз Hit That Jive Jack
Hit That Jive Jack2012 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз Greatest Piano Blues Boogie
Greatest Piano Blues Boogie2010 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз Blues Crooner Cecil Gant
Blues Crooner Cecil Gant2009 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз Wake Up Cecil Wake Up
Wake Up Cecil Wake Up2008 · Альбом · Cecil Gant
Релиз Rock Little Baby
Rock Little Baby1951 · Сингл · Cecil Gant

Похожие артисты

Cecil Gant
Артист

Cecil Gant

Charles Brown
Артист

Charles Brown

Tampa Red
Артист

Tampa Red

St. Louis Jimmy Oden
Артист

St. Louis Jimmy Oden

Johnny Miller
Артист

Johnny Miller

Sonny Parker
Артист

Sonny Parker

Cousin Joe
Артист

Cousin Joe

Sid Catlett
Артист

Sid Catlett

Johnny Moore's Three Blazers
Артист

Johnny Moore's Three Blazers

Eddie Miller
Артист

Eddie Miller

Percy Mayfield with The Monroe Tucker Band
Артист

Percy Mayfield with The Monroe Tucker Band

Maxwell Davis on tenor sax
Артист

Maxwell Davis on tenor sax

The Monroe Tucker Band
Артист

The Monroe Tucker Band