Информация о правообладателе: X Select Records
Трек · 2014
I Confess (Remastered)
Другие альбомы артиста
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Dion & The Belmonts2023 · Сингл · Dion & The Belmonts
Remastered Hits, Vol 32021 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
A Lover's Prayer2021 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
The Kissing Game2021 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Resting on the Beach2021 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Flapping Wings2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Wish Upon A Star With Dion & The Belmonts2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Sleepless Love2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Don't You Just Know It2020 · Альбом · Billy Ward and His Dominoes
Platinum Selection2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Sleepless Times2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Dion & The Belmonts - Gold Collection2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Dion & Belmonts Selection2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Revolver Hits2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Dion and the Belmonts - Platinum Selection2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
Back To Black And White2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
True Colours2020 · Альбом · Dion & The Belmonts
If You Were the Only Girl in the World2020 · Альбом · Phil Phillips
There's a Moon Out Tonight2020 · Альбом · Cliff Richard
Forty Miles of Bad Road2020 · Альбом · Duane Eddy