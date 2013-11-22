Pretending Love (Remastered)

Where Should This Music Be? - Songs of Lola Williams

2019 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Look Out

2017 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Hamborger Veermaster

2017 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Greatest Hits

2017 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Be Ever Wonderful / Since You're Home (Mono Version)

2014 · Сингл · Ted Taylor

Ted Taylor's Hits

2013 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Look Out! Here Comes...

2013 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

The Ever Wonderful Ted Taylor: Okeh Uptown Soul 1962-1966

2010 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Ever Wonderful Vol. 2

2006 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

The Super Taylors

2006 · Альбом · Little Johnny Taylor

Taylor Made

2006 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

An Introduction To Ted Taylor

2006 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Steal Away

1987 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Keep Walking On

1981 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Funky Ghetto / Pretending Love

1976 · Альбом · Little Johnny

I've Got to Find Somebody New / For All the Days in My Life

1974 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

She Loves to Do It as Well as You / Ready for the Heartbreak

1974 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Break of Day / Fair Weather Woman

1973 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

Make up for Lost Time

1973 · Альбом · Ted Taylor

I Want to Be a Part of You Girl / Going in the Hole