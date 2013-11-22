Fifty Million Heartbeats (Remastered)

Alive and Rockin'

2024 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Sixteen Candles: The Definitive Collection 1957-62

2022 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Bayou Man

2020 · Сингл · Johnny Farina of Santo & Johnny

The Amazing Crests

2019 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Live at the Sellersville Theater

2017 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

The Angels Listened In

2014 · Сингл · Johnny Maestro

Trouble in Paradise

2014 · Сингл · Johnny Maestro

The Best Of...

2013 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Best in Live: Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge

2012 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Unchained Melody

2012 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Live and Uncut

2011 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Worst That Could Happen

2011 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Music Maestro Live - [The Dave Cash Collection]

2011 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Hooked On a Feeling

2010 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

The Sound Of Johnny Maestro And The Brooklyn Bridge

2009 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

The Best Of Johnny Maestro And The Brooklyn Bridge

2009 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Pretty Little Angel

2008 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

The Hits of Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge

2008 · Альбом · Brooklyn Bridge

A Night With Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge

2008 · Альбом · Johnny Maestro

Greatest Hits Live