Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Come A Little Bit Closer
Come A Little Bit Closer2023 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Jay & The Americans - Vintage Cafè
Jay & The Americans - Vintage Cafè2021 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Jay & Americans Selection
Jay & Americans Selection2020 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз All The Best
All The Best2020 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Jay and the Americans (28 Success)
Jay and the Americans (28 Success)2017 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз 45 RPM
45 RPM2015 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Tonight
Tonight2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Golden Hits
Golden Hits2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Moon River
Moon River2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Evening Sight
Evening Sight2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз My Clair De Lune
My Clair De Lune2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз The Other Girls
The Other Girls2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз She Cried
She Cried2014 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
Релиз She Cried
She Cried2014 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
Релиз She Cried
She Cried2013 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Keepin' the Music Alive
Keepin' the Music Alive2011 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Sweeter Than Wine
Sweeter Than Wine2010 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз 'Til the End of Time
'Til the End of Time2010 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Complete United Artists Singles
Complete United Artists Singles2009 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Релиз Come A Little Bit Closer: The Best Of Jay & The Americans
Come A Little Bit Closer: The Best Of Jay & The Americans2005 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans

