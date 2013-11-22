Zing Went the Strings of My Heart

· The Satintones

2022 · Альбом · The Satintones

Vintage Cafè: Your Sweet Love

· The Satintones

2022 · Альбом · The Satintones

The Satintones - Vintage Sounds

· The Satintones

2020 · Альбом · The Satintones

Best Collection The Satintones

· The Satintones

2020 · Альбом · The Satintones

Les idoles américaines du rhythm and blues : The Satintones, Vol. 1

· The Satintones

2020 · Альбом · The Satintones

Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right

· The Satintones

2020 · Альбом · The Satintones

You Never Miss a Good Thing

· The Satintones

2019 · Альбом · The Satintones

The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 5

· The Satintones

2016 · Альбом · The Satintones

I'll Never Love Again

· The Satintones

2015 · Альбом · The Satintones

I Love Music - Only Original Recondings

· The Satintones

2015 · Альбом · The Satintones

· The Satintones

2014 · Альбом · The Satintones

· The Satintones

2014 · Альбом · The Satintones

The Diamond Collection (Original Recordings)

The Satintones Sing! The Complete Tamla and Motown Singles