The Satintones

The Satintones

Трек  ·  2013

Zing Went the Strings of My Heart

The Satintones

Исполнитель

The Satintones

Трек Zing Went the Strings of My Heart

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Zing Went the Strings of My Heart

Zing Went the Strings of My Heart

The Satintones

Black & White, Vol. 3 (85 Songs - Original Recordings)

2:59

Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Vintage Cafè: Your Sweet Love
Vintage Cafè: Your Sweet Love2022 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз The Satintones - Vintage Sounds
The Satintones - Vintage Sounds2022 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз Best Collection The Satintones
Best Collection The Satintones2020 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз Les idoles américaines du rhythm and blues : The Satintones, Vol. 1
Les idoles américaines du rhythm and blues : The Satintones, Vol. 12020 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right
Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right2020 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз You Never Miss a Good Thing
You Never Miss a Good Thing2020 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 5
The Soul Collection (Original Recordings), Vol. 52019 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз I'll Never Love Again
I'll Never Love Again2016 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз I Love Music - Only Original Recondings
I Love Music - Only Original Recondings2015 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз Soul Story USA (Remastered)
Soul Story USA (Remastered)2015 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз Boogie Woogie Heart
Boogie Woogie Heart2014 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз The Diamond Collection (Original Recordings)
The Diamond Collection (Original Recordings)2014 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз The Satintones Sing! The Complete Tamla and Motown Singles
The Satintones Sing! The Complete Tamla and Motown Singles2013 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз Going to the Hop
Going to the Hop2013 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз The Complete Tamla And Motown Singles...Plus!
The Complete Tamla And Motown Singles...Plus!2010 · Альбом · The Satintones
Релиз Singles
Singles1961 · Альбом · The Satintones

Похожие артисты

The Satintones
Артист

The Satintones

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож