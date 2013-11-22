Трек · 2013
Dawning (Remastered)
Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records
Текст песни
I woke up this morning, the sun's shining brightly
And loving each leaf on each tree
Remembering the way that your lips touched mine lightly
Yes, your love is dawning on me
Wo oh ah oh oh ah oh oh ah oh oh
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие альбомы артиста
Come A Little Bit Closer2023 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
Jay & The Americans - Vintage Cafè2021 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Jay & Americans Selection2020 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
All The Best2020 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Jay and the Americans (28 Success)2017 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
45 RPM2015 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Tonight2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Golden Hits2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Moon River2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Evening Sight2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
My Clair De Lune2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
The Other Girls2014 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
She Cried2014 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
She Cried2014 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
She Cried2013 · Сингл · Jay & The Americans
Keepin' the Music Alive2011 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Sweeter Than Wine2010 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
'Til the End of Time2010 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Complete United Artists Singles2009 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans
Come A Little Bit Closer: The Best Of Jay & The Americans2005 · Альбом · Jay & The Americans