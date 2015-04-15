О нас

Sonny Rollins

Sonny Rollins

Трек  ·  2015

When Your Lover Has Gone

Sonny Rollins

Исполнитель

Sonny Rollins

Трек When Your Lover Has Gone

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек When Your Lover Has Gone

When Your Lover Has Gone

Sonny Rollins

All Night in Music

6:11

Информация о правообладателе: Underground Inside Records

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Sonny Side Up
Sonny Side Up2024 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Sonny Boy
Sonny Boy2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Work Time
Work Time2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Sonny Rollins Plays
Sonny Rollins Plays2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Freedom Suite
Freedom Suite2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз A Night at the Village Vanguard
A Night at the Village Vanguard2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Sonny Rollins Plus 4
Sonny Rollins Plus 42023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Tenor Madness
Tenor Madness2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Our Man in Jazz
Our Man in Jazz2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Newk's Time
Newk's Time2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Go West!: The Contemporary Records Albums
Go West!: The Contemporary Records Albums2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Plus Four [Rudy Van Gelder edition]
Plus Four [Rudy Van Gelder edition]2023 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Summer of Love with Sonny Rollins
Summer of Love with Sonny Rollins2022 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Live in Europe 1959 - Complete Recordings
Live in Europe 1959 - Complete Recordings2022 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз So What - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz
So What - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz2022 · Сингл · Miles Davis
Релиз Sonny Rollins
Sonny Rollins2022 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз There Are Such Things
There Are Such Things2022 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Last Time I Saw Paris2022 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз Three are One too Many
Three are One too Many2022 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins
Релиз The End of a Perfect Day
The End of a Perfect Day2022 · Альбом · Sonny Rollins

Похожие артисты

Sonny Rollins
Артист

Sonny Rollins

John Coltrane
Артист

John Coltrane

Miles Davis
Артист

Miles Davis

Charlie Parker
Артист

Charlie Parker

Paul Desmond
Артист

Paul Desmond

Art Blakey
Артист

Art Blakey

Cannonball Adderley
Артист

Cannonball Adderley

John Coltrane Quartet
Артист

John Coltrane Quartet

Dizzy Gillespie
Артист

Dizzy Gillespie

Lee Morgan
Артист

Lee Morgan

Bob Brookmeyer
Артист

Bob Brookmeyer

The Jazz Messengers
Артист

The Jazz Messengers

Wynton Marsalis
Артист

Wynton Marsalis