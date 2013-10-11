О нас

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Gene Kelly

Gene Kelly

Трек  ·  2013

You Were Meant for Me (From "Singin' in the Rain")

Gene Kelly

Исполнитель

Gene Kelly

Трек You Were Meant for Me (From "Singin' in the Rain")

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек You Were Meant for Me (From "Singin' in the Rain")

You Were Meant for Me (From "Singin' in the Rain")

Gene Kelly

Singin' in the Rain / An American in Paris (Two Original Soundtracks)

3:11

Текст песни

Life was a song

You came along

I've laid awake the whole night through

If I ever dared

To think you cared

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Nana Records

